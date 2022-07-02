TARBORO — The Edenton Steamers had their 10-game winning streak snapped Thursday night in Tarboro, losing to the River Bandits 10-5. This was just the second road loss of the season for Edenton, with both losses coming at Tarboro Municipal Stadium. The Steamers fall to 16-5 overall, and 12-5 in PCL play.
The River Bandits got out to an early lead in the second inning that they never relinquished. It started with a leadoff home run to begin the inning from Harrison Johnson to make it 1-0 Tarboro.
A couple of errors hurt the Clams later in the second inning. Jared Beebe threw a ball over Alden Cottle’s head at second and into right field, which brought another run in. In the next at bat and runners on the corners, Ty Barrango attempted to steal second. Nicky Wohleking threw to first from the mound and Tate Abbott’s throw to second hit a sliding Barrango and allowed a run to come in from third.
The Bandits weren’t done adding on. Liam Mcfadden-Ackman singled in another run and was thrown out trying to advance to second. After the long inning was completed, Tarboro held a 4-0 lead.
The Steamers didn’t give up early in the game. In the top of the fourth, Jackson Hipp drilled a solo home run out to left field to chip into the deficit. Beebe came to the plate a few batters later and smoked a two-run home run to left. All of a sudden the Steamers cut the Tarboro lead to 4-3.
It didn’t take Tarboro long to counter in their half of the fifth. Barrango hit a three-run home run out to center field to extend the lead back to four for Tarboro. This made it 7-3 River Bandits.
The teams traded runs again in the fifth. Hunter Cole knocked in a run with an RBI single to cut the deficit back to three. But Harrison Johnson hit a sac fly in the home half of the inning to get it right back. It was 8-4 Tarboro heading to the sixth.
Chase Heath put things out of reach in the sixth. Heath whacked a two-run single into left field to blow things open for Tarboro. This made it 10-4 Bandits, tying the largest deficit of the season for Edenton.
Hipp added an RBI single late in the game, but the Steamers didn’t have enough to fight all the way back. Connor Vucovich and Porter Braddy combined for 4.2 innings of relief for the River Bandits. The duo allowed just three total hits and one run. Braddy finished a 1-2-3 ninth inning to clinch the win for Tarboro, 10-5.
Tarboro has now dealt the Clams three of their five losses. Edenton still holds the lead in the Premier Collegiate League and Tarboro is in second, they are the only two teams with a winning record in the league.