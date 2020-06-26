EDENTON — The Edenton Steamers won their second consecutive game last night by yet another large margin with a 13-4 finish over the Tidewater Drillers in the squads’ first meeting of the 2020 season.
After holding Tidewater (1-1) scoreless in the opening frame, the fighting clams got going early once again when they posted six runs in the bottom of the first inning as they batted around the order.
Casey Haire, Jared Kauffman and Houston Wright all singled to load the bases before Tidewater starter Tanner James went on to walk five Steamers in the inning.
Both sides would be held scoreless through the next four innings before Edenton would post another six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, starting when Colt Byars and Alan Alonso scored early in the inning off of a single to centerfield by centerfielder Adam Fine.
Houston Wright drove in two runs with a double down the right-field line before coming into score on a groundout by Tyler McPeak.
Edenton (2-0) scored their final run of the contest in the bottom of the sixth inning. Second baseman Jared Kauffman hit a line drive single to center that scored Alan Alonso after he reached base on a hit-by-pitch to open up the side.
The Drillers found an offensive groove of their own in the top half of the seventh when they scored four runs. Cameron Reckling brought home two runs off of a double into left field for the only hit of the inning.
Neither team would score again following the top of the seventh. Davidson College rising sophomore Ryan Kutz closed matters in a relief appearance in the top of the ninth inning.
Daly Marcano entered in the fifth inning on the mound for Edenton and ultimately picked up the victory. He allowed one hit and zero runs over two innings, striking out two. Eddie Shores, Nick Roser, and Ryan Kutz all put in work in relief out of the bullpen.
Tanner James took the loss for Tidewater Drillers. He allowed four hits and six runs over two innings, striking out five. Steamers’ starter Alex Shirazi allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings along with seven strikeouts and just one walk.