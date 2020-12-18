The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has supported a study that proves tennis balls used during normal play are unlikely to lead to risk of developing COVID-19.
The study, which evaluated the surface of various sports balls, has also been supported by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Sport Science and Medicine Commission, the USTA Sport Science Committee, and the USTA Medical Advisory Group.
“Early on in the pandemic, experts agreed that tennis was one of the safest activities you could do to get exercise, socially distance, and spend time with others,” USTA North Carolina (USTA NC) Executive Director Kelly Gaines said.
In order to prioritize safe play, USTA NC partnered with TOPO Distillery to provide tubs of hand sanitizer to local tennis communities. The organization also trained and supported tournament directors in the Match Tennis phone application to allow for a virtual tournament check-in and reporting system.
“We have taken measures to allow for safe, active, and organized play since June,” Gaines said.
Throughout the pandemic, racket and ball sales across the country have reached new heights. The tennis ball study provides reassurance to committed players and those who picked up the sport during quarantine.
“People want to play something and tennis has allowed that opportunity,” Gaines said. “Tennis is helping so many survive during this difficult time and they can do so safely.”