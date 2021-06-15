How do you describe a league where a bowler shoots a 286 game, and doesn’t make the top 3 list of high games? Crazy! Or in this case, crazy 8.
It all started around 10 years ago when trying to come up with a way to build the summer league in Albemarle Lanes. Summer bowling, especially for our youth, had dwindled down to very few and it needed a little kick start and a way to add some excitement to the Saturday morning routine.
And just like that, the summer Crazy 8 league was born. Then a few years ago, another twist was added. Each team was allowed to add one adult. The funny thing was the adults were mostly non league bowling parents, so often the kids were posting higher scores than the adults.
While the league did boost inflated scores, as should have been expected, not until a few years ago had anyone tossed a 300 game, until Ben Hawkins fired one on the last day of the season.
Because of the Covid pandemic, no summer leagues took place, but 2019 saw the Saturday morning youth league average a 300 score every week, witnessing a dozen in 12 weeks.
This season is already on pace to beat that record, having 3 perfect games in the first 2 weeks — by 3 different bowlers, all youth.
After Bryce Hawkins opened the season with the first 300, on the first game, last week, Colby Judge and Jacob Davenport fired perfectos during the same game, on the same pair of lanes!
During the same game, Joshua Davenport tossed the first 10 strikes before a 7 count, adding 2 more pins on the last ball for a 286 score. The previous game, Christopher Vinson had the same outcome, rolling the first 10 strikes, followed by a 7-2, for a 286.
Bryce followed with a 297 game to close out an 828 series during his postbowl session, moving his average to a ridiculous 275! Speaking of ridiculous, how about Jacob Davenport also recording a 904 handicap series? That is averaging over a 300 handicap game for all 3!
Kaylee Winslow provided the big numbers for a youth girls claiming her own 264-683.
Wilson Bateman posted the big numbers from the Thursday Night Trophy League, bagging a 224-583, finishing just ahead of Ben Hawkins’ 551 and Ronnie Barefoot’s 531. Thomas Adams’ 209 and Duane Marx’s 205 were the other top men’s games.
Debbie Winslow’s 213-538, Stephanie Winslow’s 165-461, and Brenda Marx’s 158-434 topped the ladies last Thursday.
Leading the youth during the trophy loop were Kaylee Winslow (179-487), Bryce Hawkins (177-480), Logan Wenninger (82 game) and Cameron Wenninger (76 game).
John Bradley had a successful night during the Monday Night Trio first week, recording a 245-666. Randy Cartwright’s 259-621, and Garry Williams’ 593 series followed. David Ange claimed the top game of last Monday, a 259.
Stephanie Winslow’s 193-515 and Patsy Sanders’ 204-456 led the ladies, along with Krista Farrell’s 451 series, and Chasity Meads’ 169 game.
Albemarle Lanes will begin a Tuesday Night 4-game event series tonight at 6:30. Tonight’s event is a 4-game, 9-pin No-Tap tournament which will allow bowlers to drop their low game to create a 3-game series. Bowlers will also receive handicap of 50% from their highest recent season average.
Next week’s Tuesday Tournament will be a 4-game sweeper event. After next week, events will alternate between no-tap and sweeper.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling!