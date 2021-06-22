In the spring of 2000, CBS premiered its popular reality show, Survivor. The television show placed a group of strangers in an isolated location, where they were forced to provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves. The contestants competed in challenges including testing their physical abilities like running and swimming or their mental abilities like puzzles and endurance for rewards and immunity from elimination. The contestants were then progressively eliminated from the game as they were voted out by their fellow contestants until only one remained and was given the title of “Sole Survivor” and awarded the grand prize of $1,000,000.
This Sunday, Albemarle Lanes will host its own version of Survivor, and though it is not guaranteeing the huge purse like the TV show, it does hope to have an exciting event for its bowlers.
The event will begin with a 3 game qualifying round, after which the field will be cut in half. The remaining bowlers who make the cut, will then be randomly assigned to lanes, with no more than 4 bowlers on a pair. This is when the “Survivor” rounds will begin.
Bowlers in the Survivor rounds will bowl 1 game matches. The goal here is not necessarily to roll the highest score; the goal is to just not roll the lowest score on your pair. The low score from each pair, each game is eliminated. Lanes will be reassigned after each game.
When a bowler is eliminated, they can buy their place back into the field for a $10 fee. Bowlers can only buy back in once, and once the field is down to 2 bowlers, there are no more buy backs. The winner of the final match will be proclaimed the “Sole Survivor”.
Also, the top qualifier is guaranteed to not be eliminated during the first survivor round. If the top qualifier happens to be the low scorer in the first survivor game, the next lowest would face elimination.
To level the playing field for all bowlers, handicap will be given equaling 90% of the difference in the bowler’s highest 2020-2021 league average and a base score of 220. No negative handicaps will be used.
Entry fee for the Survivor tournament is $40 per bowler if paid by this coming Friday. After Friday, the entry fee goes to $50 per bowler. All buy back and late fee money will be added to the winner’s purse. Bowlers can pre-enter simply by calling Albemarle Lanes at 335-4213.
Before the league bowlers take to the lanes on Sunday, the local seniors will return tomorrow (Wednesday) for a little 9-pin no tap while playing traditional Bingo. $10 per bowler will cover your bowling and 1 card for each Bingo game.
High scores for men and women will earn prizes as will the Bingo winners. There will also be door prizes given out throughout. This event is open to anyone, age 50 and above, just looking to have a good time with others.
From the local leagues last week, Monday Night Trio turned in the most consistent high scores as Will Swinson led the way with a 223-636, followed by Korey Gregory’s 239-612, Garry Williams’ 215-609, and David Ange’s 224 game.
Brenda Marx’s 178-505 topped the ladies last Monday, just ahead of Stephanie Winslow’s 186-477, Karen Ashley’s 469 series, and Patsy Sanders’ 166 game.
John Bradley’s 229-641 led the men from the Thursday Night Trophy League along with Ronnie Barefoot’s 215-565, Fred Hill’s 561 series, and Bryce Hawkins’ 234 game.
Debbie Winslow’s 183-515 was top for the ladies just ahead of daughter Stephanie’s 209-471. Elizabeth Scaff followed with an 181-436.
Logan Wenninger’s 97-239 and Cameron Wenninger’s 75-196 were the top youth league scores from the Trophy League.
Jacob Davenport paced the boys during the Crazy 8 loop with a 266-675. Colby Judge and Josh Davenport followed with sets of 214-564 and 217-559 respectively.
Kaylee Winslow’s 243-605 led the young ladies, followed by Violet Olds’ 263-519.
Bryce Hawkins (262-746) and Chris Vinson (241-674) topped the men during the Crazy 8 session.
Until next week, good luck and good bowling and come get some during the Survivor this Sunday!