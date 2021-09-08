When I am fishing the beach there are a lot of things that go through my mind like wind, wave height, tide and so on but when I do settle into fishing I usually have a set routine that I start with then I make changes as the fish tell me to.
First I get my short rod out and bait it up with fresh shrimp and a small piece of fish bite on the hook. Then I make a short cast just over the breakers and hold rod till it settles. It is not uncommon to get a bite as soon as it hits the water so I am always feeling the line with my finger. Once it settles I spike it up and bait my medium rod with cut bait or sand fleas if I have some. I then cast it out a little farther and hold it till it settles and spike it. My big rod is usually a drum rig baited with a large piece of cut bait and I then throw it as far as I can, let it settle then loosen the drag and set the clicker. Now before I go and check the first rod I make sure that I have another rod tied on with some kind of metal bait like a Gotcha plug in case a school of blues run by I have it close at hand.
Now I can begin my routine of checking baits and watching the water for other things like schools of bait or dolphin working the sand bar. These are things that mean you are in a good area and all the while I am watching the rod tips for strikes.
Working three rods in different water columns can make for a busy day but it is the best way to find the fish. Once I do catch a fish I can adjust my baits accordingly like move my medium in closer or my short out some more. The long rod usually stays long and it is not uncommon to get ignored all day but when it does get hit it is usually a good one.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet is fighting big waves but there a few that got out. The northern fleet is focusing on tuna while the guys out of Hatteras have a good grass line and are catching limits of mahi.
The tile season closed so they will get a break but it has been a good season for them. In the mix was some billfish and some wahoo also so if we can get out we should be able to catch some fish.
On the beaches it is the usual summer fish with mullet on shrimp and bottom rigs while the pompano are thick south of the inlet. I have been getting good reports of kings off the ends of the piers with some fish measuring 50 inches. That’s a good king for anyone especially off the piers.
In the sound it is flounder season for just a little bit and everyone is trying to catch on. This north wind should turn them on especially near the inlet so am expecting some good pics in the next few days.
Locally we are still in a summertime pattern with good largemouth early and late in the day. Some anglers are looking for flounder in our rivers where they come up to spawn.
Local angler Alex Rich was out with his ten year old son Barret looking for flat fish and Barret caught one of the biggest largemouth I have ever seen come out of the Pasquotank River. Great work and keep those reports coming.
If anyone else gets a chance send me some pics and a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.