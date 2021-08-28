When fishing our local rivers and creeks it is only a matter of time before we hang a lure on a stump of log.
We have all done it and it will happen again. What you may not know is that is exactly where you want your lure to be especially in the summer.
I remember back in college my roommate brought an aquarium to the dorm room and he asked if I could go and catch a bass for it. I ran down to the lake on campus and brought back a little largemouth.
There was nothing in the tank but water and the fish so to prove a point I put a quarter in the middle of the tank and in five minutes the fish was nose down on the coin and stayed there till we brought in other structure. The fish relate to structure and the same thing will happen when a stump is in the right spot.
The fish will hold near or on the stump and will stay there till something comes by to eat.
There are a lot of lures that work when fishing stumps and logs but you really have to break it down to two categories. Fast moving baits and slow moving baits. The fast movers are the square bills, buzz baits and spinner baits while the slow movers are the jigs and worms.
I like to throw the fast moving baits to search for fish so I put the trolling motor down and keep moving till I get a bite. I will throw my baits into every bush and stump I can see and then some I can’t see.
I want to bait to deflect off the structure then I pause it for a second before I continue my retrieve. This allows the fish that is relating to the structure to find the bait and make the strike. Once I get a hit I then pick up the slower baits and pitch to the same stump or log till I am convinced there are no more fish in that area.
Then I try to reproduce the pattern in similar spots on the river or creek in order to find a pattern.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet had a threat of a hurricane but it really never developed so the smart ones fished.
It seems like the northern fleet is on the tuna while the Hatteras fleet is on mahi and wahoo. There is still some bottom fish around with a few tile fish coming back to the docks.
Near the shore it is Spanish and ribbon fish with a few king mackerel here and there.
On the beaches and sound it is flounder season for a few days and there are some around but it is mostly bottom fish like mullet and spot with some decent specks in the sound as always.
Locally we have a good catfish bite in deeper water while the largemouth is on a soft plastic bite around the stump fields and other structure.
If you fish a creek watch out for the green algae bloom and try to avoid it. The algae will take away the oxygen and make the fish move to deeper water or even out of the creek all together. If anyone gets out shoot me a pic and a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.