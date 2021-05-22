The winter months have been strange but to say the least the last year has been also been strange so it only goes to figure.
With the spring comes the cobia and they showed up briefly a few weeks ago but they should be coming in strong in the next week. If you are a fan of the man in the brown suit then now is the time to head to the beach.
When it comes to cobia fishing it seems to be the most exciting top water bite there can be with fish being caught on the surface in clear water. A jig is the go to bait for cobia with a variety of baits out there but I am a fan of Bowed Up Lures who makes a great jig in a variety of colors and styles. If there is a favorite color you have then Bowed Up Lures has it. The key to cobia is to have a great pair of polarized sun glasses and a hat to block the sun. The fish tend to cruise the surface and look for baitfish so they are easy to spot and to make it even easier they love to travel with turtles and rays so if you see either one throw your jig at them and work it past the target area.
One of my favorite patterns in the summer is to jig at the channel markers out in the deeper water. Watch your depth finder and look for a mark around the chain then jig your lure in that depth and see what happens. I used to fish with an old shrimp boat captain and he told me that cobia are the dumbest fish in the sea. He used to launch his skiff off the big boat and beat the water with a paddle then when the cobia would come to see what the commotion was her would shoot it with a rifle and cook it for the crew.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys switched to mahi this week when the fish seem to show up overnight.
The yellowfin tuna are still there but the dolphin are easier to catch so they have to make a living. There was some kings and a few wahoo also but dolphin is the main attraction. You want to head to the point then turn south on the big grass line for that action.
On the beaches there was a few big drum at the point as well as sharks but other than that the mullet are the main bite. We have some Spanish showing up as well along with some blues. We have a puppy drum here and there but mullet is the main fish right now.
Locally we have a good largemouth bite with some fish still on the beds but most of the big girls are in a post spawn mode.
This means they are off the drop offs and trying to recover from this spring. They can be a little hard to get but if you slow your presentation down with a Carolina rig or a square bill on the ledge they will hit.
I got a report from Chad Swimme when he and his son Daelin was fishing the Pasquotank River this past week. Daelin was fishing a texas rigged worm on the bank when he set the hook on his personal best fish over six pounds.
Great work buddy and keep those reports coming.
Mike Sweeney is an outdoor columnist for the Elizabeth City Daily Advance. He can be reached at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.