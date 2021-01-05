With the end of the year comes the beginning of the new year but for a lot of anglers it means fishing from the couch.
What you don’t know is this time of year is the best time for big fish and a hard jerk bait will put that fish in the boat.
Hard jerk baits are a go to bait in the winter because when the water cools down the baitfish begin to die off and nothing mimics that like these baits.
Jerk baits twitch in the water then sit still and either slowly sink or rise. This action is done with the rod tip so after you cast it out burn the reel a little to get the bait down then you need to find a cadence that works for that day.
This means you jerk the rod tip twice and pause the bait. The fish will almost always hit on the pause so the time you wait in between the twitches is critical.
The rhythm of the lure should be something like twitch, twitch, pause and the twitch will give the bait an erratic action which brings the fish to the bait and the pause will create the strike.
Most lures come with rattles which helps bring the fish to the lure and they come in a variety of colors and depths.
When fishing the rivers I pick an angle that allows me to throw the bait to the bank and work it back parallel to the bank while also coming over the drop off. This will work it back into deeper water and cover the entire water column.
Winter time is the best time to throw these baits and if you spend a little time out on the cold water you will find this out for yourself.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet was a little quiet only due to lack of anglers but we had a couple get out and they scored on the yellowfin.
Quality fish came back with some over 50 pounds so if the weather allows it is still good fishing.
The beach is beginning to turn into the skate and dogfish show but we still have a few mullet and puppy drum around for those who put in the time.
The sound is a good bet with stripers lined up on the Mann’s Harbor bridge. Quality fish are coming in on Rattle Traps and swim baits with limits coming back early in the morning.
This is usually how it works because the fish are moving from the ocean to the Roanoke River so they stop to feed on this bridge then they move to the sound bridge then up the river they go to spawn.
They should be there for about a month or so and they are already showing up on sound bridge with big stretch baits and umbrella rigs doing the job there.
Locally the crappie fishermen are getting a good run of speckles with fish being in the 5 to 10 foot range. Live shiners on bobbers and slow trolled micro-tube jigs are the bait of choice.
The largemouth bite is slowing with the cooler waters so you will have to change up to a winter pattern if you want to find them.
If anyone gets out this week make sure you send me some pics and a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.