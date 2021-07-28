With the price and lack of boats available to the average guy it seems that a lot of us are stuck on the bank.
If you dig a little deeper you will discover what a lot of anglers know is that a kayak will do the trick for most of us and it doesn’t matter if you fish in the river, sound or ocean there is a kayak for you.
With the ICAST show going full steam ahead this week we have witnessed some new and exciting products including fishing kayaks. For years the Hobie peddle drive was the king of fishing yaks and it is still a great product with new innovations even now at the show but the competition is heating up with other brands challenging the king and showing up with some pretty nice products along the way. There are kayaks with electric trolling motors, peddle drive systems or even gas motors. Of course you can just use a paddle like me but if your hands are on the paddle you can’t have them on a fishing rod.
On the other hand the more you get for your yak the higher the price. You can add electronics like depth finders and chart plotters with GPS and water temps. There is almost anything that is available for the fishing kayak industry now that is also available for a regular boat.
The best thing about kayaks is once you make your original investment you are pretty much done. There is no gas or upkeep so you can fish them on a budget.
The sit on top kayaks are perfect for fishing the rivers and sounds in our area with lots of fishing space and comfortable seats so you can fish for hours without a problem.
Once you get good at it you can stand on them and fish just like a bass boat even for a big guy like me. If you ever wanted to get into fishing then the kayak is the way to go.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet has been having a good time filling the freezers of anyone who wants to get out and reel them in.
The tuna bite is steady and the mahi are lined up on a weed line that runs north out of Hatteras. The wahoo bite has been strong down south also with some kings mixed in the bag.
The tournament season has officially started with the Boat Builders this week and they are releasing a lot of billfish this week. All in all it is a great time to get out on the water.
On the beaches the grass is heavy around Oregon Inlet making the fishing difficult if not impossible but the southern beaches are doing well with mullet, pompano and the occasional Spanish run.
The piers have been doing pretty good in the clear water and we even had a tarpon over 100 pounds caught off of Avon this week.
Locally we are on as good white perch bite with Beetle Spins and Uncle Jessie lures tipped with shrimp bringing in coolers full. If you find one then stay in the area there is probably more.
The largemouth bite is strong right now with top water paying off during the morning hours and soft plastics after that. This is a typical summer pattern for us around here and I expect it to last for the next few weeks.
If anyone gets out this week I could use a report and some pics so send them to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com