I love fishing the Albemarle region because we can be fishing a pond one day and the next day be offshore fishing for blue marlin.
This allows us to stretch our fishing experience from one species to another without any great effort or hours of driving to do it. I recently got an invitation to go offshore with a group of friends and none of them had been before. I recommended the Seaducer out of Oregon Inlet simply because I knew the mate, Jake Worthington, and I haven’t fished the boat before. We had a beautiful day out on the water with everyone catching a fish including tuna, mahi and even a sailfish.
Captain Dave Daniels did a great job trying to keep us on the fish and Jake worked hard to keep things moving. It was a great day all and all but what the guys enjoyed most of all was the time out on the water.
A couple of days after the trip I got pictures from the guys but the majority of them was the sunrise over the bow of the boat or the full moon falling. There was a few of the guys fighting the fish they had but more of friendship and good times.
I answered questions all day about trolling speed, baits, depth and so on and the new anglers soaked it in.
When we got back to the dock and showed off our catch we all gave each other high fives and hugs and went our separate ways while Jake and Dave was still working on the boat getting ready for the next trip of memories to begin.
If you ever wanted to make some great memories of your own then get out on the water and do it.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet has been on the fish all week with yellowfin, mahi and billfish making the top of the list. The sharks are as thick as they can be right now but the skippers figured out if you can find the fish in shallower water then you have a fighting chance.
There are some nice grass lines out near the canyons and the mahi are sticking to them hard. Naked ballyhoos are little pink poppers are the go to baits there.
Near the beach the fleet is trolling for Spanish mackerel and ribbon fish with pretty good success. Small spoons on long leaders are what is working for those fish.
If you have not seen a ribbon fish before you should go down to the docks and check them out. They look like something of a dinosaur with long skinny bodies and huge teeth.
One of my fishing buddies Blake Quiney from Kill Devil Hills caught his first one this past week and was very proud of it. Another fish off the bucket list for Blake.
On the piers the bottom fish are pretty regular with spot, croaker and mullet being caught on bottom rigs with fresh shrimp and Fish Bites. At the end of the piers it has been a great week for king fish with almost every pier catching some.
Kings have been kind of rare these past few years but they are on right now.
Locally we are on the normal summer pattern for largemouth with top water in the morning and late in the day while soft plastics take up the slack during the middle of the day.
The white perch are thick in every river we have and are schooled up in huge numbers. White Beetle Spins and Uncle Jessie lures tipped with shrimp are the standard here.
