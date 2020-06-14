The late spring and early summer is an amazing time to fish simply because they are not only active but they are aggressive so now is the time to tie on your favorite top water bait and go fishing.
Weather you fish for largemouth in the local ponds or for tuna 40 miles offshore the top water bite is one that will make your heart pound and your adrenalin spike. The sight of a fish coming up and exploding on a surface bait is about as exciting as fishing can get and it doesn’t matter if you are on a bank or on a boat you can enjoy top water with all its adventure.
When I am on a pond or creek this time of year I always have a top water bait such as a frog, Pop-R or Whopper Plopper tied on at least one of my rods. The sight of a largemouth attacking a bait right in front of you can take your breath away so I will not miss the chance to catch one. A frog bait is a soft plastic, hollow body frog with a special hood design that comes out the back so when a bass bites it has a decent chance for a hook up.
I have found that if you pull the hooks away from the body a little that hook up ratio will increase.
The Pop-R is one of the oldest and most trust worthy top water baits there is simply because you can cast the bait towards your target and let it sit in the zone till you are ready to move it. Then with a quick twitch of the wrist the bait will make a popping sound and still stay relatively close to the area.
The longer amount of time you spend in the strike zone the better so it will bring a lot of strikes. When it does it will almost scare you out of your seat. Even a small fish will explode with enough energy to think it’s the next world record but don’t set the hook till you feel the fish pull on the line.
I can’t tell you how many fish I have missed over the years by setting the hook too soon and missing the fish. It takes a lot of patience but you have to make yourself wait.
A Whopper Plopper is a relatively new bait that will bring a strike to the surface when a lot of other top water baits will not. This year is the year of the locust which means when they do hatch they will turn every largemouth bass into a top water monster and nothing looks more like a bug than this bait.
You want to cast towards the bank and twitch the bait to make it look like a bug on its last breath. When you reel the bait the tail moves like a buzz bait but it will look like the bait is trying to escape the fish and the bite is amazing to see. All of these baits work great on largemouth and you will especially enjoy the bite when it happens so stock up on these baits and let’s see how much pressure you can take.
What’s biting, where...
The fishing report for the offshore guys is looking good when they don’t have the wind to fight. We have seen good catches of yellowfin as well as the occasional big eye tuna coming back to the docks.
There has been some scattered mahi in the mix as well and this time of year they tend to be on the larger size.
The near shore guys are scoring some great cobia action who seem to be hanging in around 50 to 70 feet of water. Look for a warm spot in the water temps and that seems to be a key for the cobia.
The blues are large than normal also and there is still some big redfish hanging around Hatteras.
Here locally it’s all a Live crickets and shiners are the key to scoring a good mess of brim and they have plenty. If anyone gets out this week send me a report and some bragging pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.