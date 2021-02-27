It may not seem like it now but the largemouth bass is about to start its annual migration to the shallows to begin the spawn.
The male buck bass is looking for a place to make a bed while the big females are feeding up and storing their energy for the task to come. It is coming to life in the waters in our area and if you want to catch a big fish now it the time to start looking.
The first thing you have to do is look for a good spawning bed which is any stump field or flat next to deep water. Most of you already know a few of these spots but some of you don’t so, you want to look for the inside of a turn or up in a creek channel around boat docks.
These make ideal places for bass to move up and spawn.
Don’t be afraid to go real shallow even in the cold water because the fish are moving up to feed and find a good spot. I like to move out into deeper water but still be able to reach the bank with a cast.
This allows me to work the entire water column with every cast. In the mornings when it is cold I use bait that will cover the entire water column like Texas rigged worms, jigs, and square bill crank baits.
The fish will key on structure like stumps, logs or cypress knees in order to make their beds, so if you see any structure similar to this, then that is a good place to start.
Work you baits from the shallowest point all the way down the water column focusing on the structures until you get a strike.
Once you get a strike pay attention to your electronics, you’re looking for water temperature, water depth and water color.
Don’t be surprised if the fish are on the north side of the bank, the sun shines on the north side of the bank for a longer period of time in the spring. This allows the water to warm up faster, which brings the fish up shallower.
This is the time of year for giants, so make sure you bring a camera and a scale to show off you catch and don’t forget to send me a report.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys had a huge week for blue fin tuna with Oregon Inlet, Pirate’s Cove and OBX Marina all having good size fish coming back to the docks. The Seaducer Sportfishing was the first to the docks this week with a 700 pounder.
Skipper David Daniels and first mate Jake Worthington worked a charter that produced the fish and everyone else is still chasing it. The rest of the fleet used the warm days and sunshine to do their best to catch a fish that size.
A lot of quality fish hit the docks this week but nobody could be the 700 pound mark.
Great job for all the skippers and mates out there as well as the private boats.
The beach was quiet except for a few mullet and puppy drum caught north of Hatteras. The rest of the beaches were skate and dogfish.
The sound had a few stripers on the route 32 bridge near Edenton, but other than that it was a quiet week.
Locally we had a few catfish caught on noodles and some crappies up in the creeks, but the large mouth bite is still unknown simply due to lack of anglers.
A clever angler would be on the ponds or up in the creek looking for the pre-spawn largemouth.
If anyone gets a chance to get out this week, please send me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook @fishingwithmike.