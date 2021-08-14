In the dog days of summer there are a lot of patterns you can fish in our rivers and creeks.
You can top water fish the creeks or flip main river wood but when it is as hot as it has been you have to work your way to the main river structure and search for cooler water. The water temps this time of year can get so high the oxygen levels will fall and force the fish out into the main channel.
What I like to do is to fish the first turn in the creek then fish the main point of the creek where it meets the river.
Any structure like a bush or tree is a good place to start so flip a soft plastic or run a square bill through it for a reaction strike.
If you see any green algae floating in or out of the creek then leave the creek and move to another one. The algae is a sign of no oxygen so head away as fast as you can to another creek. When fishing the main river look for points and cuts next to deep water so the fish can move shallow and deep with ease. Stump fields are another key structure to seek out because it holds multiple places to ambush prey.
A square bill bounced off the stump will bring a strike when all else fails. If it is early in the morning a top water bait like a Pop-R or Whopper Plopper is a good bet but always have a fluke or other soft plastic ready for a follow up.
Next time your out on the water try to work main river section and see what happens.
The fleet is fishing tournaments all week with the Alice Kelly earlier and now the Pirates Cove Billfish through the weekend.
Captain John Bayliss running the boat Tarheel won the Alice Kelly so congratulations to crew and anglers. There are a lot of billfish being caught along with some good mahi on the grass lines. The tuna are still around if you can keep the sharks away.
It seems that the deeper the water the better chance of losing the fish to the tax man so try to keep off the ledge.
What’s biting, where...
The piers are slower this week but the kings are still around for the diehard anglers. There are a few pompano in the south beaches and the point is open again with some Spanish running late in the day.
Fresh shrimp on bottom rigs will bring the usual like spot and croaker while metal baits are best for the mackerel.
Locally it is a typical summer pattern on the largemouth with top water early and late in the day then soft plastics in between.
The catfish are on the prowl with fresh cut bait on the bottom bringing the best results. The white perch are thick as can be with the Uncle Jessie and white Beetle Spins tipped with shrimp bring lots of strikes.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me a report and some pics to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com