When it comes to fishing the beach you can fish the sound, go offshore or drive the beach but the local piers are some of the best in the east coast and right now they are your best bet for catching fish.
The cool thing about fishing our piers is that you can fish for a variety of fish and in a variety of ways. You can catch spot, mullet blues, Spanish, puppy drum and cobia. You can fish bottom rigs with shrimp or drum rigs with cut bait all why you have a rod tied up with a cobia jig. The waters that run down our coast is full of quality fishing and it can all be done while relaxing on a bench or chair on the pier.
We have a few piers to choose from on the Outer Banks including Avalon, Jennette’s and the Outer Banks pier and they all have their own personality. Avalon is known to have the more advanced anglers while Jennette’s is the best quality built pier. The pier in Outer Banks pier in Nags Head is also a quality fishing pier and is closer to Oregon Inlet than the rest.
They all have their own qualities that make them unique for fishing so it is best to find the one that suits the way you fish and what you are fishing for but one thing they all have in common is the comradery that is pier fishing.
You can make some great friends fishing a pier and if you don’t it is because you are not asking enough questions.
Pay attention to your surroundings and watch what everyone else is doing. If someone is catching fish and you are not then ask what they are using and switch up. They are almost always happy to tell you how they are catching fish even if it sounds like bragging they are happy to help.
The pier house usually has snacks or even a place to buy drinks so it can be a great way to spend the day at the beach without getting sand in the car. The key to fishing piers is to spend enough time on it till the fish come by and then you can catch them. I have spent hours waiting on a bite then catch 50 spot in an hour.
You have to put in your time on the pier in order for it to pay off so get out there and see what you can do.
What’s biting, where...
The fishing report for this week was interrupted by a pesky tropical storm so there is not much to talk about.
Before the storm hit we had a great weed line out of Hatteras that produced some quality mahi and I am sure they will be there after the storm.
On the beaches we has some good pompano caught on the southern beaches while mullet and spot had the northern beaches busy.
Fresh shrimp and fish bites are the go to bait for these fish while we had some puppy drum caught on sand fleas.
The sound is a good bet for quality puppy drum and speckled trout with grass being the spot for trout while a sand bottom is working for the drum.
Locally the largemouth bite is still on a soft plastic bite with some top water action early in the day and late in the afternoon.
The perch are still thick with the usual baits paying off there.
If anyone gets a chance to get out this week shoot me a pic and a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.