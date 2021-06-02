The fish have been shallow for the past month or so but in the next few weeks they will start to move deeper. A post spawn pattern can be difficult for some anglers but mainly because they over think it.
When the fish begin to move they will take a break from feeding and just try to rest up from the stress of spawning. You will still see the buck bass up on the beds but the big girls are out of sight. What you don’t know is they don’t go far from the spawning grounds even when they are done.
They simply move into deeper water just off the beds. This means you can target the fish by looking for beds on the flats then moving your bait out off the ledge.
The lures you can fish can be almost anything that hugs the bottom like crank baits, soft plastics, jigs or a slow rolled spinner bait. The key is to cover the entire water column even if the fish are suspended off the bottom which can make them hard to target. I like to throw a square bill a lot for the simple fact that I can bounce it off the shallow cover then move out over the ledge where I can pause it for a second then continue my retrieve.
This will give the fish a chance to react to the bait before they have any time to think about it. I also like to throw a spinner bait just out of sight under water and parallel to the bank. The fish can see the profile over their head and will move up to strike. When all else fails it’s a Carolina rig dragged down the ledge using a Zoom lizard in pumpkin seed which will always draw a strike. These are just a few post spawn patterns that should increase your strikes no matter how picky they get.
What's biting, where...
The offshore guys have been fighting the wind lately but some have gone anyway. The tuna are still around with some quality yellowfin hitting sea witches in blue and black. One fish came back to the docks over 100 pounds.
The mahi are hit or miss depending on the water temps but when they do show up there are a ton of them with limits coming back from most of the boats.
Throw in the occasional king fish and tile fish and it is an all around day.
On the beaches and piers the fishing has been pretty good with lots of mullet on all the beaches. The puppy drum are here and there but mostly in the southern beaches.
The piers have had some good numbers of Spanish and blues off the ends of the piers with some speckled trout in the wash first thing in the morning.
Locally we are still on an OK largemouth bite with soft plastics bringing most of the hits but when I got out it was all about the top water bite.
I caught some on a black Whopper Plopper and some on a fluke right on the surface. Get as close to the bank with your cast then work it back to the boat with a good pause or two on the way.
If you get a chance to get out this week shoot me an email at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com and don’t forget the pics.