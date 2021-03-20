This time of year the largemouth bite is mostly about flipping jigs or even square bill crankbaits but the thing about pre-spawn is you try what works and last week I threw a weightless Fluke bait for buck bass and it paid off.
As I moved down the bank I noticed that the bass had been staging on brush and stumps in about three to five feet of water. The trusty square bill was paying off but I wanted to try something different so I switched to a spinning rod with a five inch soft plastic minnow bait.
The Fluke worked with over a dozen fish coming to the bait around almost every piece of structure I threw it at.
The fluke style bait is a summer time bait for most anglers but I throw it almost all year around with great results. It is usually a sight bait which means you can almost always see the bait get hit but this time of year you may have to wait for it to sink out of sight and watch your line for the strike.
I throw it on a spinning rod with light line such as eight or ten pound Izor line which is really tough to break. This allows me to throw it through and under structure with a great amount of confidence to bring the fish out of the structure.
I look for a bump in the line or a heavy feeling in the rod tip.
This tells me that a fish has the bait and as you know one of my favorite sayings is when in doubt, set the hook. Make sure you use a wide gap hook with a good sharp point and after every fish make sure you tie a new knot.
The next few weeks will make for some amazing fishing so get off your couch and get out on the water.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys have been on a tuna bite these past few weeks but it is catch and release on bluefin so the target species is yellowfin now.
The hard part this week is wading through the giant bluefin to get to a yellowfin. You will be trolling along minding your own business looking for a keeper yellow then zing goes the clicker and a pesky 300-pound bluefin takes off running.
It is a tough job but somebody has to reel it in and let it go.
On the beaches we had a flash of spring with a run of bull drum at the point but they disappeared and the big sharks moved in. We also had some mullet reported around ramp 44 but they didn’t last long either but it is the beginning of spring for sure.
The striper bite has been pretty quiet lately but there should be a few hanging around the bridge near Edenton and of course up the Roanoke.
Locally we have a good largemouth bite going on with a pre-spawn pattern holding fish near the edge of the deep water on brush and stumps.
Square bill crankbaits are a good search bait than flukes and other soft plastics.
The crappie bite is looking good in the creeks with live minnows and small jigs paying off around brush.
If anyone gets out this week shoot me an email at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.