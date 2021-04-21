The spring beach fishing season is in the beginning stages and it will only get better with the upcoming warmer weather.
The blow toads are thick right now and they are always the first to show up. The next is the mullet then its more or less a free for all with puppy drum, blues and Spanish mackerel not necessarily in that order.
The point in Hatteras is the tell tail sign because of the dynamic way the Gulf Stream hits the land. It brings in nutrients from the ocean which in turn brings the fish. Schools of blues and drum with large sharks mixing all together chasing the big balls of baitfish that move up and down the beach feeding on the plankton brought in with the current.
This fishery is world famous and brings anglers from all over the planet to try their luck for a big fish. The island of Ocracoke also has some amazing fishing from the beach with big bull drum as well as sharks and black drum coming in from the surf.
Just this past week an angler was fishing a bottom rig with shrimp and caught a 30-plus pound rockfish.
As the fish move up the beach so do the anglers with puffers and mullet already north of the inlet it is only a matter of time till the rest of the fish follow.
The offshore fleet is still on the yellowfin tuna with some nice size mahi coming back in the mix. That is a sure sign that things are improving when the big dolphin show up it is only a matter of weeks till the big schools of bailers show up.
It is a good time to fill the freezer so get offshore and see what you can find.
What’s biting, where...
On the beach there are tons of puffers coming in on bottom rigs as well as some mullet.
Big drum in Hatteras and Ocracoke beaches with a handful of stripers coming in also. These rockfish are coming back from the Roanoke River where they spawned then they hang around to feed up then head back north for the summer.
They travel hundreds of miles each way every year to make sure we have good numbers of future rockfish.
Locally we are on a spawn and pre-spawn pattern for the largemouth with some fish on the beds while others are just getting started.
I like to throw top water baits like Pop-Rs and Whopper Ploppers to find the fish then slow down and pitch soft plastics.
Remember they are spawning so take your picture then put them back so they can do their job. The crappie are up in the bushes laying eggs and feeding heavy right now. Small jig heads and live shiners are the go to baits here but you will lose some baits so bring extra.
If you get out this weekend shoot me some pics and a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com.