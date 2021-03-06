It has only been a couple of days of warm weather but the yellow forsythia bushes are blooming on the side of the road which means the crappie are beginning to move shallow for the spawn.
It has been a time honored tradition to take my father in law D.A. Miller out to fish for his favorite table fare. Being from Arkansas he loved to hunt for specks and I knew if I wanted to get into his good graces I had better learn to crappie fish.
When the spawn begins the fish move towards brush or stumps in relatively shallow water like 4 to 8 feet deep. They lay their eggs on the branches and wood then the males fertilize them then hang around for a while before heading deep again.
This pattern makes them easy to find and catch with small micro jigs or live shiners on bobbers. I like to use a micro-tubes in a variety of colors on a small ultralight rod and reel. I would cast towards the brush and try to imagine the lure falling just to the top of the structure or beside it.
If I could keep the lure without hanging up another crappie would end up in the live well but you had to act fast or you will make another lure sacrifice to the fishing gods.
The way I would rig the tube is to put the head of the weighted hook through the bottom of the lure and pop the eye out of the top of the bait. Then I would put it back into the tackle box so it would be ready when it was time to replace a lost one.
This made it faster to retie the baits after you lose one and I would have multiple colors pre-rigged just in case they got tired of hitting that particular color.
Once I found the right kind of structure like a brush pile in a creek on an outside turn I could reproduce that pattern from creek to creek and before you know it I had a mess of crappie in the live well and a happy father in law.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore guys put on a show last week with huge bluefin tuna coming back to the docks and being released.
The bluefin bite was one for the ages this past few weeks and the authorities noticed and closed the season on Saturday.
We had multiple fish over 700 pounds with a couple over a thousand pounds. They are still out there but only catch and release but there is a bright light at the end of the tunnel.
The yellowfin have begun to show up some. The size isn’t much to brag about but there numbers are growing so it will only be a matter of days.
On the beaches it is still a little slow with not much to talk about but it is mainly due to lack of anglers.
I hear there are some drum around the jetties but that is about it.
The sound is still quiet also with some rockfish hanging around the bridge in Edenton but that is about it.
Locally we have some guys doing well on catfish on gut bait and the crappie have been doing pretty good but they are still on the drop offs waiting to move up. That should be any day so keep trying the shallows while trolling.
The largemouth is still in pre-spawn with fish moving back and forth to the shallows on sunny days waiting for the water to warm up.
This shouldn’t take long so be on the lookout for those skinny water bass in the next few days.
If anyone gets out this week send me a report to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.