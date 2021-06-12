This is the time of year that the occasional afternoon thunderstorm rolls into the area but if you time it right you can really score some nice largemouth just before and after the rains.
When the front moves into the area the barometer falls and this relieves the pressure on the largemouth which kind of makes them hungry. It will move the fish up shallow no matter what the temperature of the water and put on their feedbag.
This gives you the opportunity to hit the banks for a quick bite and still get home before it rains. I like to throw fast baits like spinner baits and buzz baits but I will always have a fluke tied on for a follow up on a short strike.
Keep the trolling motor running till you get a strike then slow down and fish that area a little more thoroughly.
After the rains is a good time to look for creeks and pipes that feed into large bodies of water.
The influx of water will create a current and the fish will gather in front of the opening and wait for bait to come to them.
I have a pond I fish that is fed by a couple of creeks coming out of the swamp and when it rains the fish will gather in the mouth of the creek and hit anything moving their way.
It is not unusual to catch four or five fish in the same little area in a matter of minutes.
The only thing about fishing this pattern is you have to keep an eye on the weather and don’t get caught out in the storm. I use a radar app on my phone and watch it like a hawk while fishing so be safe and have fun.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet has been having a ball lately with some guys fishing for tuna while others are on the mahi bite.
There is a good grass line coming out of Hatteras and it moves all the way to the point.
You want to drag pink poppers and ballyhoo rigs close to the grass then when the fish hit there are always more than one so slow down and pitch that area. The tuna are scattered but still around with some good quality big eye over 150 pounds and some yellowfin over 100 pounds so it is a good time to fill the freezer.
Closer to shore there is a good Spanish bite just on the other side of the bar early in the morning and the blues are here and there.
Troll a silver spoon on fluorocarbon with some on the surface and others with a weight. The cobia are also around with most boats cruising the 50 foot mark but that could change with the water temps.
The piers and beaches are on a mullet bite as well as some puppy drum and speckled trout.
Early in the mornings are paying off lately but you can catch the mullet almost anytime on fresh shrimp.
Locally we have a good largemouth bite on soft plastics but the top water bite has been slow lately.
I had good luck in the ponds with a fluke and a Pop-R but everyone else is throwing a weighted lizard or worm.
If anyone gets out this week make sure you send me a report and some bragging pictures to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.