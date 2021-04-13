It is the time of year for the largemouth to move up to the shallows and begin their annual ritual of making new baby largemouth for the future anglers to catch.
This is also the time of the year to catch the biggest fish of your life. The females will never be this big again this year and because they have to move shallow this makes them predictable.
It is spawning season again so that makes it hunting season for your personal best fish. This adds a little more excitement to the fishing.
You want to fish shallow till you find a male bass. They move up first and make the bed to try to entice the females.
They will be aggressive so quick baits like square bills, flukes and other soft plastics pitched towards bright spots on the banks will bring a bite.
This tells you that it is a spawning area so slow down and move deeper. The big girls will be usually hanging around the area but in slightly deeper water. They will also be feeding in order to build up their energy for the spawn.
The same square bill or a texas rigged worm will work here or even a weighted swim bait. The key is to work it just outside the spawning flat and if you can find a stump or a log even better.
One of my favorite techniques is to slow roll a spinner bait parallel to the shore line just out of sight. This has found many good size fish for me in the past including a couple over eight pounds.
If you ever want to catch you a quality fish now is the time to get out on the water and get one.
What’s biting, where...
The offshore fleet has been hit or miss on the yellowfin this week with some good days and some ok days.
It seems that if you are on them you are good then they vanish and the fishing is done for the day. The point is good some days with water in the mid 60s while the tuna hole is better other days but mornings seem to be better this week.
The beaches are picking up with some bull drum activity on the point as well as some sharks but the good news is that the puffers are moving up the sand bar and that means everything else will soon follow.
The blow toads are always the first to come shallow then the mullet and the rest of the fish follow. We have also had a couple of nice stripers caught up and down the beach so that is a good sign. It usually means the spawn is over in the Roanoke River and they are moving back up north but either way it is nice to catch them off the surf.
Locally we have been catching some decent largemouth as the water warms up and the crappie bite is still on in the creeks so get out there and show me some fish.
Send them to fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or hit me up on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.