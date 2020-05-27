EDENTON — Pitchers Nate Lamb and Charles Schaum of Spartanburg Methodist College as well as pitcher Kyle Reynolds of the University of Mount Olive have been announced as the newest group of players joining the Edenton Steamers this upcoming summer.
Left-handed pitcher Nate Lamb and righty Charles Schaum come to Edenton from from Spartanburg, South Carolina. Both rising seniors look to get some important reps before their fourth collegiate seasons. The lefty Lamb rides a hot arm into Edenton. After two seasons with the Pioneers, Lamb finished 2020 with a career ERA of 2.84 and 100 total strikeouts. In the shortened 2020 season, Lamb struck out 18 batters in just 17.1 total innings pitched and earned a strikeouts per nine innings average of 9.35. In 2018-2019, Lamb was a stud on the mound as he finished with an ERA of 1.84 in 68.1 total innings of work and a final record of 6-1. Lamb has proven to be a capable fielder as well. Lamb finished 2018-2019 with a fielding percentage of .923 with two put outs and 10 assists in 13 total chances. The 6’5”, 200-pound pitcher throws a fastball that tops out in the low 90s. Lamb played his high school baseball for his hometown Chesnee High School.
Right hander Charles Schaum is coming to Edenton from Spartanburg with an equally hot hand. In five starts for the Pioneers in 2020 Schaum earned an ERA of 2.36 in 26.2 innings pitched and finished with a 3-1 record. Schaum struck out 28 batters in just five games in 2020 following a 2019 season that saw him collect 40 Ks in four more starts. In his two seasons with the Pioneers Schaum has averaged 8.27 strikeouts over nine innings and allowed just four home runs in 74.0 innings. Schaum is another solid fielder on the mound. In 2020, Schaum completed three put outs and three assists in six total chances for a fielding percentage of 1.000. Lamb transferred to Spartanburg Methodist College after one year at Florence Darling. The rising senior is originally from Woodruff, South Carolina and played baseball for Woodruff High School. Lamb and Schaum join Spartanburg Methodist college teammate Aaron Copeland this summer in Edenton.
“Nate Lamb and Charlie Schaum will be joining each other again as teammates. While playing together at Spartanburg Methodist College they were dominant figures of the pitching staff,” said Steamers Head Coach Marshall McDonald. “Lamb a power lefty will look to add to the already lefty dominant staff of the Steamers. Schaum a power righty will add real depth to the Steamers and a be a force at whatever role he is given!”
Rounding out this group of pitchers in right-handed rising senior Kyle Reynolds from the University of Mount Olive. Reynolds made five appearances in 2020 and completed 4.0 total innings pitched. Reynolds earned a 2.25 ERA and allowed just five hits in those five appearances. Before the University of Mount Olive, Reynolds spent the 2018-2019 season with the Andrew College Fighting Tigers in Cuthbert, Georgia. In 19 appearances for Andrew College Reynolds totaled 25.0 innings pitched. Reynolds struck out 33 opponents and earned a strikeouts per nine innings average of 11.88. Reynolds allowed just one home run in those 19 appearances. The 5’11, 170-pound Reynolds is a native of Gainesville, Georgia and played baseball for West Hall High School in Oakwood, Georgia. Reynold joins his University of Mount Olive teammate Alan Alonso on the 2020 Steamers’ squad.
“Reynolds will be another power righty that is looming for huge success as a Steamer,” exclaimed McDonald. “These three will contribute to a staff that is shaping up to very dominant! Looking forward to a huge summer from these three guys!”