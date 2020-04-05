Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, there was a period of adjustment last month for golf courses from across the nation on how to proceed.
The National Golf Course Owners Association created new guidelines for golf courses to follow.
The guidelines were created after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on March 15 recommendations to limit the size of public gatherings in the effort to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The association established the Park and Play Program, which encourages social distancing for patrons and provides guidelines for golf courses to comply with national and local rules.
According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s “Stay at Home” Executive Order on March 27, individuals may golf as a form of outdoor activity if social distancing and mass gathering requirements are met.
That includes maintaining at least six feet of distance between individuals, washing hands, cleaning high-touch surfaces and facilitating online and remote access by customers if possible.
The Park and Play program guidelines promote golf courses to have:
- Golfers to pay in advance over the phone with a credit card, or book online, show up to a pre-positioned sanitized cart, and proceed to the first tee without personal contact.
- Recommend all customers order food and beverage services via phone or other remote method during the social distancing period.
- Place appropriate signage outside the pro-shop and clubhouse entries briefly outlining the social distancing guidelines in place.
- Place appropriate signage on carts and around the clubhouse with the phone number to call in food orders with an explanation that credit card transactions are requested.
- Eliminate sit-down food and beverage services.
- Use “call-ahead,” “take-out, and/or “to go” services only.
- Consider delivery as an option from the beverage cart, or an additional golf cart if feasible.
- Provide protective gloves to all staff handling cash or credit cards during all transactions.
- Consider increasing your tee time intervals to spread players out on the course.
- Direct players to leave the pin in the cup at all times. Golf courses can also raise the cup up an inch above the green surface and count it when the ball hits it. This is a good time for “gimmies.”
- Follow all guidance to not exceed gathering limits established by local and state authorities.
- Conduct no indoor events if possible.
- Remove ball washing stations or place out of usable areas.
- Remove all trash cans from the golf course.
- Remove rakes from the course and temporarily play these areas as non hazards. Put a local rule in place that permits placing your golf ball in any bunker on the course.
- Spread out driving range stations to separate customers.
- Remove all water stations from the course and either provide bottled water or advise them to purchase beverages prior to tee off.
- Remove bulk scorecard, pencil and tee holders from starter areas. Only issue when requested.
- After play, ask golfers to go directly to their carts and park them in designated areas.
- Ask your customers to personally dispose of any trash they may have in the nearby receptacles.
The Pointe Golf Club in Powells Point is a golf course in Currituck County that has adopted the Park and Play program.
Doug Kinser, the Director of Golf at The Pointe Golf Club, noted to The Daily Advance on Thursday that the club has implemented the Park and Play program since March 20.
Kinser said implementing the program was easy and acknowledged that it was a different way to conduct business.
Reservations for a round of golf at The Pointe are taken over the telephone instead of in-person.
According to The Pointe’s website, payments via credit and debit cards are only being accepted.
Kinser noted that taking reservations over the phone instead of in-person takes a little bit more time, but added that golfers have been understanding and positive.
With a management team with around 60 years of experience, Kinser noted that the course was able to adapt to the program’s guidelines.
Kinser noted that The Pointe has taken extra time to clean and disinfect golf carts.
The Pointe noted on its website that it has taken measures to disinfect clubhouse door handles, counters and light switches on a continual basis.
The Pointe’s golf shop and food and beverage facilities are closed to members and guest.
Flags on putting greens, water coolers, golf ball washers and bunker rakes have been removed from the course.
The Pointe placed Park and Play guideline signage in its golf carts.
Kinser said that patrons have adjusted the new guidelines.
“It’s been very positive,” he said. “Golfers love to golf.”
Kinser added that patrons are appreciative that The Pointe is open and playing golf provides an outlet from everyday worries and stress.