CAMDEN — When the current senior class at Camden first reached high school, the football program wasn’t in great shape.
It was just coming off a winless 2018 season after only having one win in 2017.
Josh Sophia was then named the program’s new head coach and the class of 2023 was determined to rebuild the program with him.
They succeeded in doing so as Camden found itself with two playoff appearances in the last two seasons as well as a winning record (6-5) in 2022 for the first time in seven years.
“The senior class was everything to me as a coach just because of what they brought,” Sophia said. “You saw those guys every single day. …Just great kids that came to work every day that were tired of losing. And they put in work.”
Three of the 13 members of that class are now officially off to continue their football careers in college as Jayce McFadden, Justin Thompson and Donte Tyler were celebrated with a signing ceremony in the high school’s cafeteria late Thursday afternoon.
McFadden and Thompson will both be in NCAA Division III with commitments to Guilford and North Carolina Wesleyan, respectively, while Tyler will attend NCAA Division II’s Fayetteville State.
Tyler’s commitment came to fruition due to the Bruins’ 2021 playoff appearance – the program’s first since 2016.
The third year of this senior class’ era had a 4-6 regular season that was good enough to go on the road to face Whiteville in the 2A NCHSAA first round.
While there, Tyler said they were able to practice at Fayetteville State and got to see their coaches early.
“Just from being there and getting the experience of how the practice went and then later on, going to some camps there, I felt like this place is for me,” Tyler said.
The all-state offensive tackle will be joining a program that just defeated Chowan in the CIAA championship last November.
Tyler, who made the decision in February after deciding between the Broncos and North Carolina Central, said that he feels prepared for anything after experiencing a program that went 2-9, 1-6, 4-7 and 6-5 in consecutive years.
Thompson decided to commit to North Carolina Wesleyan back in March, stating that he also considered Guilford and Eastern.
It’s an opportunity he said is very beneficial to him and his family and it’s been a very welcoming program toward him.
Thompson, who was listed as a wide receiver and strong safety on Camden football’s Maxpreps page, said for now he is focused on the running back position with the Battling Bishops.
He noted that the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic allowed him to take the next step to play at the level he needed to in high school to eventually play college football.
“When I first came in, I wasn’t the biggest guy,” Thompson said. “Always had the work ethic, but wasn’t really the biggest guy or most knowledgeable. Quarantine gave me that time of isolation to kind of get to where I needed to be and get to the mindset of where I am now.”
Guilford was the obvious choice for McFadden, where he will play outside linebacker with the potential of moving to the middle, saying they put a lot of effort in reaching out to him. He made the decision to commit just a couple weeks ago.
Listed as a running back and cornerback in high school, the Quaker commit stepped in at the running back role even further last season when fellow-senior Jaden Clark went down with a season-ending injury.
McFadden was key in helping Camden continue toward its first winning season in seven years with 541 rushing yards on 114 carries.
More importantly, he led the Bruins with 133 tackles. That was a whopping 81 more than the second most, which was Thompson with 52.
“I knew the group of guys we had in middle school, I knew if we all put the same work in with this new coach, we were going to (eventually) have a winning season,” McFadden said.