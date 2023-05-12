Camden Signing Ceremony 5/11/23

From left to right: Camden football players Jayce McFadden, Donte Tyler and Justin Thompson sit at a table while being celebrated at a college signing ceremony, Thursday at Camden County High School.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — When the current senior class at Camden first reached high school, the football program wasn’t in great shape.

It was just coming off a winless 2018 season after only having one win in 2017.