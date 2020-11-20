VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tidewater Collegiate Summer Baseball League announced the addition of five teams to its Premier Collegiate League this month.
The Tarboro River Bandits were announced as a member of the TSL’s Eastern Division on Nov. 3.
The River Bandits were previously a member of the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League for one season.
The TSL announced Tuesday the Wake Forest Fungo, the Carolina Thunder, the Fuquay-Varina Twins and the Carolina Pirates will join the Tidewater Summer League in 2021.
The quartet of teams were also members of the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League.
The four teams will comprise the Tidewater Summer League’s new Western Division in 2021.
The Edenton Steamers, Tarboro, the Greenbrier Knights and the Tidewater Drillers will make up the TSL’s Eastern Division in 2021.
The Greenbrier Knights won the TSL playoff championship in 2020, while Edenton — in its first season as a member of the TSL — finished the regular season with the league’s best record in 2020.
According to the Tidewater Summer League, the 2021 wood bat league season is scheduled to begin May 29.