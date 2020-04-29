The Tidewater Summer League will delay the start of the 2020 season.
The college wood bat summer league announced Sunday that opening day is set for June 23.
The TSL was set to begin the 2020 campaign the last week in May.
“The Tidewater Summer League’s Executive Committee met this weekend to discuss the COVID-19 situation and [its] impact on our season,” the league said in a statement Sunday. “After reviewing both Virginia and North Carolina’s timelines for the phased reopening of our industry, as well as CDC guidance, we have delayed the start of our season until June 23, 2020. We believe this will allow adequate time four the second phase of the planned industry re-openings to implemented and players to be able to practice prior to the start of the 2020 summer season, all while following the most up to date guidance for the CDC and respective State Health Departments of Health.
The safety of our players, fans, host families, staff umpires and sponsors will remain our highest priority, however, we also recognize the importance of making every effort to ensure the league and [its] players are able to safely return to the ball field this summer and we remain committed to both goals.”
The statement did not say if games that were scheduled to be contested in the weeks before June 23 will be played or canceled.
The Edenton Steamers were set to open the 2020 season as a member premier division of the TSL on May 26 against Tarboro and host their home opener on May 29 against Old Dominion.
“We believe that this new timeline will correspond with the proposed phased re-openings of our states,” the Edenton Steamers said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to monitor the situation as our new Opening Day approaches. The safety of our players, fans, host families, volunteers, and staff is of the utmost importance. Will will do everything that we can to ensure that baseball and personal safety can coexist at Historic Hicks Field this summer. In the coming days, we look to share our revised schedule for the 2020 season.”