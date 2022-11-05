Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Nov 5, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEFootballElizabeth City State at Chowan, 1 p.m.HIGH SCHOOLVolleyballNCHSAA State ChampionshipsNorth Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum1APerquimans vs. Union Academy, 11 a.m.2ACamden vs. McMichael, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJackson charged with nine felony child sex charges, bond set at $1MFreeman again moves Walton from city manager's officeUPDATE: Search continues for EC man who escaped custody in CurrituckWalton may again have been reassigned by FreemanHP investigating wreck involving Pasquotank Sheriff's vehicleCounty announces Commissioner Sterritt has diedBiggs asks LGC to review city reimbursement, purchase card policiesHigh School Volleyball | Perquimans sweeps Roxboro Community in 1A NCHSAA eastern regional championship, reaches state title matchEdenton UMC vote to 'disaffiliate' from greater church failsEdenton UMC faces schism Images