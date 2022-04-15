Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 15, 2022 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballRiverside-Martin at Perquimans, 6 p.m.SoftballCurrituck at Great Bridge (Va.), 5:30 p.m.Albemarle Easter Tournament at John A. Holmes High SchoolNansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.) vs. Gates, 11 a.m.Camden vs. J.H. Rose, 1 p.m.NSA/Gates loser vs. Camden/J.H. Rose loser, 3 p.m.NSA/Gates winner vs. Camden/J.H. Rose winner 5 p.m.COLLEGEBaseballBob Jones at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCamden child, 8, dies after 'tragic' accidentEC police confirm Spencer suspect in Big Lots parking lot fatal shootingEC shooting incident may be on videoCity to remove four speed bumps on West Main StreetCity man in jail on murder charges, unclear if tied to Big Lots parking lot shootingEC police arrest city man in Friday's shooting of juvenileNo Brown parade after NAACP nixes both city optionsGreene not letting 'American Idol' elimination deter her from her dreamsCamden family loses home, 'everything' in Tuesday fireJWF Industries chooses Rocky Hock site for facility Images