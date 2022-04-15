HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Riverside-Martin at Perquimans, 6 p.m.

Softball

Currituck at Great Bridge (Va.), 5:30 p.m.

Albemarle Easter Tournament at John A. Holmes High School

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (Va.) vs. Gates, 11 a.m.


Camden vs. J.H. Rose, 1 p.m.

NSA/Gates loser vs. Camden/J.H. Rose loser, 3 p.m.

NSA/Gates winner vs. Camden/J.H. Rose winner 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Bob Jones at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 6 p.m.