Today's Games
David Gough
Apr 1, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Northeastern at Hertford County, 6 p.m.
Perquimans at Tarboro, 7 p.m.
Manteo at Currituck, 7 p.m.
Pasquotank at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.
First Flight at Camden, 7 p.m.

Softball
First Flight at Camden, 5 p.m.
Pasquotank at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.
Manteo at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Northeastern at Albemarle School, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE
Baseball
Carolina University at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 4 p.m.