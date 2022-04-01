HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Northeastern at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

Perquimans at Tarboro, 7 p.m.

Manteo at Currituck, 7 p.m.

Pasquotank at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.

First Flight at Camden, 7 p.m.

Softball


First Flight at Camden, 5 p.m.

Pasquotank at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.

Manteo at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Northeastern at Albemarle School, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Baseball

Carolina University at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 4 p.m.