TODAY'S GAMES
Today's Games
From staff reports
Oct 21, 2021

HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country
Four Rivers Conference championships at TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer
Northeastern at Manteo, 5 p.m.