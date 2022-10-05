Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Oct 5, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys SoccerFirst Flight at Northeastern, 5 p.m.Currituck at Hertford County, 5 p.m.Manteo at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.Tarboro at Perquimans, 6 p.m.Girls TennisJohn A. Holmes at Washington, 4 p.m.VolleyballPerquimans at North East Carolina Prep, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC teen charged with murder in August Snug Harbor shootingEC man charged with murder in woman's shooting deathSuspect in Aug. shooting death appears linked to manslaughter convictionsSchool candidate told to exit podium after exceeding time limitHopefuls differ on how to spur ECPPS turnaroundSheriff: Juvenile petitions sought for student who threatened teacher, broke door windowCity to begin manager apps review MondayWelcome to Mustang Cafe: MACU looking to rebuild enrollmentKing graduates FBI AcademyRobert Lytle, Sr. Images