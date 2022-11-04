Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Nov 4, 2022 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLFootballNCHSAA Playoffs, first round1APerquimans at Wilson Prep, 7 p.m.2AFarmville Central at Northeastern, 7 p.m.SouthWest Edgecombe at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.Camden at James Kenan, 7 p.m.3ALee County at Currituck, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFreeman again moves Walton from city manager's officeUPDATE: Search continues for EC man who escaped custody in CurrituckWalton may again have been reassigned by FreemanJackson charged with nine felony child sex charges, bond set at $1MEdenton UMC vote to 'disaffiliate' from greater church failsHP investigating wreck involving Pasquotank Sheriff's vehicleBiggs asks LGC to review city reimbursement, purchase card policiesCounty announces Commissioner Sterritt has diedPasquotank sheriff candidates differ on priorities, practicesNCHSAA state playoff football brackets released Images