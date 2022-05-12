Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballNCHSAA playoffs, second round1ARosewood at Perquimans, 7 p.m.2APasquotank at North Johnston, 6 p.m.John A. Holmes at South Granville, 6 p.m.NCISAA playoffs, second roundRidgecroft at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.SoftballNCHSAA playoffs, first round1ACape Hatteras at Perquimans, 6 p.m.NCHSAA playoffs, second round2AJohn A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.-Game times are subject to change Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEtheridge to face death penalty for Dec. 2 triple-murderAdkins pleads guilty to disclosure of private image, receives suspended sentence, probationIntroducing APAC: USCG celebrates new aviation commandSawyer leaving ECPPS for marketing-communications role at COAHertford Council votes to remove Jackson from ABC Board'October surprise' comes early in GOP 1st District primaryEC woman dies in weekend traffic accidentMayoral candidates say campaign signs going missingBaseball, softball state playoff brackets releasedCamden hopefuls discuss growth, favorite department Images