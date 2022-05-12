HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

NCHSAA playoffs, second round

1A

Rosewood at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

2A

Pasquotank at North Johnston, 6 p.m.

John A. Holmes at South Granville, 6 p.m.

NCISAA playoffs, second round


Ridgecroft at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.

Softball

NCHSAA playoffs, first round

1A

Cape Hatteras at Perquimans, 6 p.m.

NCHSAA playoffs, second round

2A

John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.

-Game times are subject to change