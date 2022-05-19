Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email May 19, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLGirls SoccerNCHSAA Playoffs, Second Round1AUnion at Perquimans, 5 p.m.2AJohn A. Holmes at N.C. School of Science & Math, 6 p.m.3ACarrboro at Currituck, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police probe shooting of four people Sunday eveningRivers wins mayor's race; Ruffieux, Brooks oustedCurrituck woman faces misdemeanor death charge following fatal collisionHigh School Baseball | Thach strikes out 18, Pirates shut out Eagles in second roundEC man arrested on riot, assault with deadly weapon chargesMoreland defeats Bland in judge's race; Cruden wins DA race; Gray ousts Midgett as Camden clerkSanderson defeats Steinburg; Ward, Jordan win legislative racesGibbs, Whitehurst take 2nd Ward seats, Felton, Spence win 3rd Ward seats; incumbents Ruffieux, Brooks lose re-election bidsAudio: Court clerk wanted assistant to help him get elected, found it 'problematic' when she apparently wouldn't commitMayoral hopefuls discuss vision for shortened term Images