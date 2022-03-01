Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballGates at Camden, 5 p.m.SoftballGates at Camden, 5 p.m.Girls SoccerCatholic (Va.) at Northeastern, 5 p.m.COLLEGEBaseballSt. Andrews at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFBI probing after ECSU latest HBCU hit with bomb threatJackson convicted of 2 charges, serving 61 days in jailCreative collaboration: 6 downtown biz team up on unique pizzasCurrituck man wins $2M in NC Lottery scratch-off gameCrowded beach: Residents seeking limits on horse toursR.S. Spencer solves mysteries, preserves historyMissing EC man safely located near I-95LoraAnn Etheridge BarcliftFormer Superior Court Judge Small dead at 96Pasquotank values rise, but taxes may not Images