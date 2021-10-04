HIGH SCHOOL
Cross Country
Four Rivers Conference meet at Camp Cale in Hertford, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Terra Ceia Christian at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Perquimans at Washington County, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Hertford County, 4:30 p.m.
Terra Ceia Christian at Albemarle School, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at Ahoskie Christian, 5 p.m.
First Flight at Camden, 6 p.m.
Manteo at Currituck, 6 p.m.
Pasquotank vs. John A. Holmes at TBA, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Currituck at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.
Lawrence Academy at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Manteo at First Flight, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE
Women’s Volleyball
MACU at Pitt Community College, 6 p.m.