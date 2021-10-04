HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Four Rivers Conference meet at Camp Cale in Hertford, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Terra Ceia Christian at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Perquimans at Washington County, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Hertford County, 4:30 p.m.

Terra Ceia Christian at Albemarle School, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at Ahoskie Christian, 5 p.m.


First Flight at Camden, 6 p.m.

Manteo at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank vs. John A. Holmes at TBA, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Currituck at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.

Lawrence Academy at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Manteo at First Flight, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s Volleyball

MACU at Pitt Community College, 6 p.m.