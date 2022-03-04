Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BaseballMattamuskeet at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.John A. Holmes at Bear Grass Charter, 6 p.m.J.H. Rose at Perquimans, 6 p.m.Roanoke Rapids at Currituck, 7 p.m.SoftballJohn A. Holmes at Bear Grass Charter, 5 p.m.Girls SoccerJohn A. Holmes at Perquimans, 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJackson convicted of 2 charges, serving 61 days in jailBrothers testify they saw Bonds shoot RevelleCamden sheriff IDs fisherman whose body was recovered from Pasquotank RiverMurder trial begins in shooting death of Winfall manBonds gets life without parole for Revelle murder in 2018EC Police arrest city man on drug chargesGallop files challenge to disqualify Young from ballottEC man wins $100K in lottery scratch-off gameR.S. Spencer solves mysteries, preserves historyJackson convicted of 2 charges, serving 61 days in jail Images