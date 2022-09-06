Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys SoccerVictory Christian at Great Hope Baptist (Va.), 4 p.m.Perquimans at Hertford County, 5 p.m.Southside at Camden, 6 p.m.John A. Holmes at Riverside-Martin, 5 p.m.Girls TennisFirst Flight at Northeastern, 4 p.m.Currituck at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.VolleyballHertford County at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.Victory Christian at Great Hope Baptist (Va.), 5 p.m.North East Carolina Prep at Perquimans, 6 p.m.Currituck at Camden, 6 p.m.Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesMotorist killed in collision with Camden school bus in CurrituckEnd of the line: Camden's Track 1 closes after 42 yearsECPPS one of 29 low-performing districts in NCEC police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in recent fatal shootingHigh School Football | Streak Broken: Pasquotank wins first game since 2019 by beating PerquimansEC man charged with sex exploitation of minorSheriff investigating embezzlement report at Kids FirstBertie DSS was reviewed months before allegationsHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19Border checkpoint nets 68 traffic, criminal violations Images