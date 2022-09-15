Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGEVolleyballVirginia Union at Elizabeth City State, 6 p.m.HIGH SCHOOLBoys SoccerGates at Camden, 5 p.m.Girls TennisNortheastern at Manteo, 4 p.m.VolleyballCurrituck at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.Perquimans at Gates, 6 p.m.Camden at Hertford County, 6 p.m.First Flight at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.Northeastern at Manteo, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSkin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'Still on the job: Hospital honors long-time employeesJail inspection finds deficiencies in inmate checksSchools across area miss targets in reading, mathCitizens seeking development slow-down in CamdenDisagreement not first over moving Confederate statueHazard addressed: Gas station building roof collapsesHigh School Football | Basnight, Edenton run over Norview (Va.)Chief, officers begin walking EC neighborhoodsCity to host pep rally for ECSU football fans Thursday Images