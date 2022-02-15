Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 15, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBoys BasketballNCC Tournament Quarterfinal RoundManteo at Currituck, 6 p.m.Camden at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.John A. Holmes at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.Pasquotank at First Flight, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballNCC Tournament Quarterfinal RoundCurrituck at Northeastern, 6 p.m.Pasquotank at Hertford County, 6 p.m.Camden at First Flight, 6 p.m.John A. Holmes at Manteo 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police seek driver in fatal hit-and-runWhitehurst seeking open council seat in EC's 2nd WardEC police question driver after collision sends man to Va. hospitalEdenton Town Council resolves to move statueTwo prosecutors running for district attorney in GOP primaryCamden, Edenton Dollar General stores among 22 stores that paid scanner-error finesTrial for second defendant in prison murders scheduled for March 14 in DareIntroducing myself...Currituck denies H2OBX owner's request for seasonal housingEC police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run Images