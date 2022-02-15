HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

NCC Tournament Quarterfinal Round

Manteo at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Camden at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Hertford County, 7:30 p.m.

Pasquotank at First Flight, 7:30 p.m.


Girls Basketball

NCC Tournament Quarterfinal Round

Currituck at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at Hertford County, 6 p.m.

Camden at First Flight, 6 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Manteo 6 p.m.