Today's Games
David Gough
May 20, 2022

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
NCHSAA Playoffs, Fourth Round
1A
Chatham Central at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

Softball
NCHSAA Playoffs, Fourth Round
1A
Perquimans at Vance Charter, TBA
2A
Camden at Washington, 6:30 p.m.