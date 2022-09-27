Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Sep 27, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today’s GamesHIGH SCHOOLBoys SoccerRock Church (Va.) at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.Girls TennisNortheastern at First Flight, 4 p.m.John A. Holmes at Currituck, 4 p.m.VolleyballAlbemarle School at Lawrence Academy, 3 p.m.Victory Christian at Rock Church (Va.), 3:30 p.m.South Creek at Perquimans, 5 p.m.Pasquotank at Camden, 6 p.m.Manteo at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.Currituck at Hertford County, 6 p.m.First Flight at Northeastern, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rock Church Victory John A. Holmes Christianity Va. Soccer Tennis Lawrence David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police: Woman's shooting death a homicideEx-finance officer sues superintendent, Currituck schoolsEC police officer taken to hospital after 2-car collisionBertie deputies shoot armed womanCurrituck exploring curbside trash pickup in MoyockCamden teenager Connor Morgan impresses in first year at Dixieland SpeedwayCurrituck property owners to face tax hike for schoolsPasquotank extends Meads Pool operator's lease1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off OBXO'Neal suspends school board bid, cites ban on holding 2 elective offices Images