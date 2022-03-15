Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Mar 15, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballCurrituck at Hertford county, 6 p.m.First Flight at Northeastern, 6 p.m.South Creek at Perquimans, 7 p.m.Pasquotank at Camden, 7 p.m.Manteo at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.SoftballCurrituck at Hertford County, 5 p.m.Pasquotank at Camden, 5 p.m.Manteo at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerAlbemarle School at Pungo Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.Currituck at Hickory (Va.), 5:30 p.m.Perquimans at Lawrence Academy, 6 p.m.Boys TennisFirst Flight at Currituck, 4 p.m.Bear Grass Charter at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking to make a splash: New operator hopes pool reopens in MayPAC chair resigns over founder's candidacy for mayorLocal makes gains in competitive cornholeTime to splash: Meads Pool to reopen this summerProposed change to workforce development has leaders concernedBertie girls earn trip to state title gameAnti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain4 GOP congressional hopefuls in District 1 stump in ECPasquotank approves hiring assistant county managerEC police investigate after man shot in leg near apartment complex Images