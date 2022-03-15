HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Currituck at Hertford county, 6 p.m.

First Flight at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

South Creek at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

Pasquotank at Camden, 7 p.m.

Manteo at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Softball

Currituck at Hertford County, 5 p.m.


Pasquotank at Camden, 5 p.m.

Manteo at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Albemarle School at Pungo Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Currituck at Hickory (Va.), 5:30 p.m.

Perquimans at Lawrence Academy, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

First Flight at Currituck, 4 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.