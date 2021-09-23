Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Camden, southeastern Pasquotank, and Currituck Counties, the eastern City of Chesapeake and the City of Virginia Beach through 730 AM EDT... At 644 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Camden to 8 miles west of Point Harbor to 8 miles northeast of Fort Landing. Movement was north to northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Camden around 650 AM EDT. Moyock and Old Trap around 700 AM EDT. Grandy around 705 AM EDT. Northwest around 710 AM EDT. Corolla and Back Bay around 720 AM EDT. Currituck, Great Bridge and Fentress around 725 AM EDT. Regent University, Kempsville, Knotts Island and Princess Anne around 730 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Poplar Branch, Pierceville, Spot, Princess Anne Plaza, Sigma, Tar Corner, Glen Cove, Gregory, Pungo and Greenbrier. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH