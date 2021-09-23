HIGH SCHOOL

Cross Country

Four Rivers Conference meet at Gates, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Perquimans vs. Camden at Camden Community Park, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Currituck at Manteo, 4 p.m.


John A. Holmes at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Bertie at Perquimans, 4:30 p.m.

Northeast Academy at Albemarle School, 5 p.m.

Currituck at First Flight, 5:30 p.m.

Manteo at Camden, 6 p.m.