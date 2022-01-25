Boys Basketball
Victory Christian at Rock Church (Va.), 6:00
Hertford County at Pasquotank, 7:30
Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 7:30
Currituck at Camden, 7:30
Perquimans at Washington County, 7:30
Girls Basketball
Perquimans at Washington County, 6:00
Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 6:00
Currituck at Camden, 6:00
Hertford County at Pasquotank, 6:00
Albemarle School Terra Ceia Christian, 6:00
COLLEGE
Women’s Basketball
Regent at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 6 p.m.