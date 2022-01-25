Boys Basketball

Victory Christian at Rock Church (Va.), 6:00

Hertford County at Pasquotank, 7:30

Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 7:30

Currituck at Camden, 7:30

Perquimans at Washington County, 7:30

Girls Basketball


Perquimans at Washington County, 6:00

Northeastern at John A. Holmes, 6:00

Currituck at Camden, 6:00

Hertford County at Pasquotank, 6:00

Albemarle School Terra Ceia Christian, 6:00

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

Regent at Mid-Atlantic Christian, 6 p.m.