HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Northeastern at Camden, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at Manteo, 6 p.m.

Perquimans at Bertie, 7 p.m.

Currituck at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.

Softball

Perquimans at Bertie, 4 p.m.

Pungo Christian Academy at Albemarle School, 4:30 p.m.


Pasquotank at Manteo, 6 p.m.

Currituck at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Pungo Christian Academy at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Manteo at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Currituck at First Flight, 4 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Riverside-Martin, 4 p.m.