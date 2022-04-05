Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 5, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLBaseballNortheastern at Camden, 6 p.m.Pasquotank at Manteo, 6 p.m.Perquimans at Bertie, 7 p.m.Currituck at John A. Holmes, 7 p.m.SoftballPerquimans at Bertie, 4 p.m.Pungo Christian Academy at Albemarle School, 4:30 p.m.Pasquotank at Manteo, 6 p.m.Currituck at John A. Holmes, 6 p.m.Girls SoccerPungo Christian Academy at Albemarle School, 4 p.m.Boys TennisManteo at Northeastern, 4 p.m.Currituck at First Flight, 4 p.m.John A. Holmes at Riverside-Martin, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'ECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstDA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideChowan woman killed in March 20 wreckPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathNettesheim withdraws candidacy for seat on City Council Images