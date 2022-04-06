Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Apr 6, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH SCHOOLSoftballCamden at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.Girls SoccerNortheastern at Hertford County, 5 p.m.First Flight at Camden, 5 p.m.Currituck at Manteo, 5 p.m.Pasquotank at John A. Holmes, 5 p.m.Track and FieldCurrituck, First Flight, John A. Holmes at Hertford County, 4 p.m.Manteo, Pasquotank, Camden at Northeastern, 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'EC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotDA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathVirginia murder suspect in custody Images