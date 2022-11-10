Today's Games By David Gough Sports Writer David Gough Author email Nov 10, 2022 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIGH SCHOOLFootballNCHSAA Playoffs, second round1AEast Columbus at Perquimans, 5 p.m.2AJohn A. Holmes at Whiteville, 6 p.m.Wallace-Rose Hill at Northeastern, 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJackson charged with nine felony child sex charges, bond set at $1MWooten, Warden, Pureza win re-election; Old, Cobb, Thompson electedWomble defeats Reid for judge in 7-county sweepWard defeats Hunter in 5th House DistrictProposed welcome center sale spurs concernsCandy away: First in Flight fest returns SaturdayPasquotank Dems chair: 'Less than dozen' interested in Sterritt's seatMcArthur loses bid for re-election to Goodwin in clerk's race; Lewis, Browder, Battle win school board seatsHanig defeats Jordan by 3,600 votes in newly drawn 3rd Senate DistrictBlack Voters Matter: Activist: Black voting often discouraged Images