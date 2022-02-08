Boys Basketball

Suffolk Christian (Va.) at New Life Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Rock Church (Va.) at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

Pasquotank at First Flight, 7:30 p.m.

Currituck at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Camden, 7:30 p.m.

Perquimans at Bertie, 7:30 p.m.


Girls Basketball

New Bern Christian Academy at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Perquimans at Bertie, 6 p.m.

Currituck at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.

Pasquotank at First Flight, 6 p.m.