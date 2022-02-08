Today's Games David Gough David Gough Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys BasketballSuffolk Christian (Va.) at New Life Academy, 6:30 p.m.Rock Church (Va.) at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.Pasquotank at First Flight, 7:30 p.m.Currituck at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.John A. Holmes at Camden, 7:30 p.m.Perquimans at Bertie, 7:30 p.m.Girls BasketballNew Bern Christian Academy at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.Perquimans at Bertie, 6 p.m.Currituck at Northeastern, 6 p.m.John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.Pasquotank at First Flight, 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incident16 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againAtkins declares candidacy for sheriffNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyKin' Folk Axe offers customers a throwing good timePasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear chargesSix Eagles sign to play collegiate footballEdenton's Downing named to Virginia football staffEC police probe after bullet fragment found in city building Images