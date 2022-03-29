Baseball

Currituck at Manteo, 5 p.m.

Hertford County at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Tarboro at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Pasquotank, 7 p.m.

Camden at First Flight, 7 p.m.

Softball

Tarboro at Perquimans, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.

Camden at First Flight, 5 p.m.


John A. Holmes at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.

Currituck at Manteo, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Perquimans at Bear Grass Charter, 5 p.m.

Great Bridge (Va.) at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

First Flight at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Currituck at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.