Today's Games

David Gough

Mar 29, 2022

Baseball
Currituck at Manteo, 5 p.m.
Hertford County at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Tarboro at Perquimans, 7 p.m.
John A. Holmes at Pasquotank, 7 p.m.
Camden at First Flight, 7 p.m.

Softball
Tarboro at Perquimans, doubleheader, 4:30 p.m.
Camden at First Flight, 5 p.m.
John A. Holmes at Pasquotank, 5 p.m.
Currituck at Manteo, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer
Perquimans at Bear Grass Charter, 5 p.m.
Great Bridge (Va.) at Currituck, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis
First Flight at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Currituck at John A. Holmes, 4 p.m.